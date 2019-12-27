Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin G. Kline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin G. Kline Obituary
Kevin G. Kline, 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 24, 2019. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially coaching his children's soccer teams, and golfing weekly with his father, uncle and close friends. Everybody around Kevin knew his smile and always enjoyed a good laugh with him. He retired from Local 219 as a plumber/pipefitter after many years of hard work. Kevin lived a full life with many accomplishments to be proud of. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Joan; and granddaughter, Charlotte. He is survived by his father, Jim Kline; children, James (Kelsey) Kline, Tricia (Bug) Silovich; grandchildren, Christopher, Jane, Emma; and siblings, Keith (Kathy) Kline, Karen (Jeff) Sattler, Kim (Paul) Lauritzen). A memorial gathering will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Monday, December 30 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Victory Gallop, 1745 N. Hametown Rd., Akron, OH 44333 or VictoryGallop.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now