|
|
Kevin G. Kline, 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 24, 2019. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially coaching his children's soccer teams, and golfing weekly with his father, uncle and close friends. Everybody around Kevin knew his smile and always enjoyed a good laugh with him. He retired from Local 219 as a plumber/pipefitter after many years of hard work. Kevin lived a full life with many accomplishments to be proud of. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Joan; and granddaughter, Charlotte. He is survived by his father, Jim Kline; children, James (Kelsey) Kline, Tricia (Bug) Silovich; grandchildren, Christopher, Jane, Emma; and siblings, Keith (Kathy) Kline, Karen (Jeff) Sattler, Kim (Paul) Lauritzen). A memorial gathering will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Monday, December 30 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Victory Gallop, 1745 N. Hametown Rd., Akron, OH 44333 or VictoryGallop.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 27, 2019