Kevin John McCarty
After a short battle, at the age of 61, Kevin John McCarty decided to see old friends and family including his mother, Joanne; brother, Dion; and son, Sean Michael, as well as spend his days fishing with his Shepherds, Tia (10) and Kia (14) . He will be remembered by wife, Jennifer; his father, John; sister, Dana; brothers, Terry (Susan), Michael, and Tom (Wendy); nephew, Ryan (Stacy); and great nieces and nephews. He will be missed by the many people that had the privilege to meet him. Per Kevin's wishes, services were private. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
