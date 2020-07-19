After a short battle, at the age of 61, Kevin John McCarty decided to see old friends and family including his mother, Joanne; brother, Dion; and son, Sean Michael, as well as spend his days fishing with his Shepherds, Tia (10) and Kia (14) . He will be remembered by wife, Jennifer; his father, John; sister, Dana; brothers, Terry (Susan), Michael, and Tom (Wendy); nephew, Ryan (Stacy); and great nieces and nephews. He will be missed by the many people that had the privilege to meet him. Per Kevin's wishes, services were private. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
