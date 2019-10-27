Home

Kevin Johnson


1970 - 2019
Kevin Johnson Obituary
Kevin M. Johnson, age 49, of Fort White, Florida, passed away after a brave 15 month battle with brain cancer, on October 10th in Gainesville, Florida. Kevin is survived by his loving wife Gina Johnson; his sons, Lleyton, 11 and Finnegan, 8; his brothers, Marc Johnson and David DeLeo; and his parents, Patricia and Emmett Johnson. Kevin was born in Berea, Ohio, to Patricia and Emmett Johnson on October 9th, 1970. He was raised in North Ridgeville, Ohio and a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He married Gina Dafler on March 5th, 2008. Kevin's family was his pride and joy and he loved spending time with them. His happiest days were spending time with his family, watching the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns, attending pro tennis tournaments and coaching his son Lleyton. He is greatly missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church located at 35777 Center Ridge Rd., North Ridgeville, OH. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Parish Cemetery. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all the Doctors and Nurses at Shands Hospital and especially those at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
