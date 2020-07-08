Kevin L. Tanner, 56, passed away July 5, 2020. Born in Akron, Kevin had lived in the Tallmadge area for most of his life. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a math teacher with Nordonia High School. Kevin was a member of First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, Star Lodge #187 and the Swing Machine. He enjoyed boating, hiking and music. He received his initiatory degrees in Adoniram-Joppa Lodge #517 where he served as Worshipful Master in 2014. Adonirarn-Joppa Lodge merged with Star Lodge #187 located in Cuyahoga Falls where he served as Chaplain in 2018. He was a Past Thrice Potent Master and Trustee of the Valley of Akron, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite. He was also a Thirty-Third Degree - elect or the Supreme Council. AASR. He was a member of Cuyahoga Falls Chapter, RAM; Akron Council, R&SM, and, Akron Commandery, KT. He also was a member of Western Reserve Council, Allied Masonic Degrees; Tadmor Shrine; and, Falls Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. Kevin is survived by his wife, Sherri; sons, Donovan (Alissa) Tanner of Cuyahoga Falls and Cameron Tanner of Tallmadge; grandsons, Dalton and Lucas; parents, Phil and Barbara, and sister, Leann (DJ) Leidy of South Bend, IN and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at First Congregational Church of Tallmadge, 85 Heritage Dr., Tallmadge. Funeral Service to follow visitation at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Star Lodge 187, 2307 Sackett Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223