Kevin M. Quinn Kevin M. Quinn of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 7, 2019 at the age of 61. Kevin was born in Upper Darby, PA. He grew up in Akron and attended St. Sebastian Grade School. He graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in 1975. He married the love of his life Rose Marie (Guenther). They were married for 39 years. They settled in Cuyahoga Falls where they raised their three children. He retired from the F.W. Albrecht Grocery Co. and went on to operate Quinns Printing. Most important to Kevin was his love for his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He also enjoyed sports, especially football and baseball. He loved history and had a wealth of knowledge on the subject. He loved listening to music. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Charlotte Quinn; mother and father-in-law, Clyde and Helen Guenther. Kevin will be sadly missed by his wife, Rose; daughter, Kathleen (Nate) Kilker; sons, Kevin and Christopher; grandchildren, Elaina, Hannah, Gillian, Colin, Kevin, Patrick, Isaiah, Daniel and Simon Kilker; sister, Kathleen (Paul) Pastor; brothers, Arthur (Cindy), Jerry (Sondra) and Daniel Quinn; many loving nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Tuesday, August 13 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Tr., Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223. Interment at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fr. McIntyre Fund at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019