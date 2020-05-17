Kevin P. McNamee, age 62, of Mogadore, passed away on May 10, 2020. Kevin was born on October 14, 1957 in Akron, Ohio. He was raised in Tallmadge, Ohio where he graduated from high school in 1976. Kevin was employed for many years in various aspects of the automobile sales/service industry. Kevin was a fantastic storyteller. He had a unique sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Kevin was very creative and expressed himself through multiple mediums of art. He had a passion for music, enjoyed reading and adored his cats, but his greatest love of all was his family. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, James and Patricia McNamee; his sister, Patricia Barker and niece, Hailey Schankweiler. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 25 years, Dawn; sons, Sean and Ryan of whom he was most proud; sisters, Suzanne and Kelly; brother, Michael; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. A private family burial will take place with a celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made in Kevin's memory to a charity of your choice or to his family in care of Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.