Kevin Philip LaJudice
Kevin P LaJudice, 83, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on August 21, 2020. Born in Gallitzen, Pennsylvania, the son of Philip and Regina LaJudice. Kevin enjoyed growing up in Revloc, PA surrounded by his large family, many cousins and friends. He was a long-time faithful member of Christ the King/Blessed Trinity Catholic church. Kevin was a U.S. Army veteran and was very patriotic. He was a graduate of the University of Akron, and worked at GenCorp as a Research Associate in Research & Development for forty years, retiring from Omnova where he was co-awarded US patents. Kevin's greatest joy was his family. He was actively involved in the lives of his grandchildren and was loved by them all. He passed on his keen wit and intelligence through stories that often ended with the question: Grandad! Are you fibbing to me? Kevin also found great delight in his great-grandchildren. He was happiest when family and friends were enjoying life. Kevin will be remembered for his honesty, and his willingness to provide a helping hand to those in need. Kevin's quick smile will be missed by all who knew him. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty (Richard) Stasko; brothers, Tony (Mary Agnes), Eugene/Pep, Sonny, Dwayne, and sister-in-law, Annie. He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend of 61 years, Ida (DalBello); his children, Tony (Moira), Mark, and Leanne Brady (Chris Whitis); his grandchildren, Vanessa Villers (Jared), Kevin LaJudice, Jennifer Brady and Christopher Brady (Isabella), and his great-grandsons, Jake and Bryce Villers. He is survived by his brother, Bob; sisters, Cora (Roy) Davis and Theresa (Jim) Sutt; sisters-in-law, Anna Marie and Carol, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends. A special thank you to caregivers, Julie, Tammy, Sarah, Heather, and the many others who provided care and support to Kevin through Cleveland Clinic Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Blessed Trinity Food Pantry or a charity of your choice. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 25 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place Wednesday, August 26 at Holy Name Cemetery in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Kevin's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
August 23, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Hennessy Bagnoli Funeral Home Inc.
