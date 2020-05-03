Husband, Father, Papa, Hero, Protector, passed away on April 25, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer. He will be so greatly missed by his wife of 46 years, Linda Ryan (Stiess); daughter, Vickie Fagan, (Stow); sons, Christopher (Cuyahoga Falls) and Craig (Hilton Head, SC); grandchildren, Evie Ryan, Wilder Ryan, Finley Fagan and Sully Fagan and loving companion, Maggie Mae. Above all, Kevin was a proud papa. He cherished the time he spent with his four grandchildren. Kevin retired as a Directory of Quality Control but after retirement he couldn't easily give up his love of his profession, working part time at Reuther Mold. Kevin and his family were grateful for all of their kindness over the last year. Kevin was proud to have played football at the U. of Virginia and later graduated from the University of Akron. He loved traveling to places on his "bucket list" with his wife, Linda, and over the years developed a creative passion for wood carving. He was a member of AOH and a proud Irishman. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will occur in his favorite location, The Outer Banks, at a later date. Life will never be the same without our PAPA! Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







