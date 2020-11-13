1/1
Kevin Vincent
STOW - Kevin Vincent, 62, a man beloved by so many, died unexpectedly on November 11, 2020. His death has left a large void in the life of his loving wife, Lynn (nee Spetrino), sister, Debbie (Doug) Shearer, and his children Emily (Shawn) Cohen, Travis (Colleen) Vincent, and Michael Vincent (Laine Keener). He was preceded in death by his parents, Artell and JoNell Vincent. He also is survived by his Aunt Nora Mae McCollum, and cousins Lorie (Donald) Lewis and Lionel (Marilyn) McCollum and their families. Born in Akron, Ohio in 1958, Kevin spent his entire childhood in Ellet where he was a star football player and a member of the homecoming court. After graduating in 1976, he attended the University of Akron where he joined Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Kevin graduated from Hiram College with a degree in Social Sciences in 2010. Kevin's favorite song was "Simple Man" by Lynyrd Skynyrd and he succeeded in living his life by those principles. He was happiest sitting with Lynn on his front porch with their dog Gino, and with spending time with his family, especially with his children. He was never too busy or too tired to drink a beer with his boys or go on an adventure with his daughter. Kevin had a close and loving relationship with his sister, who relished her role as the big sister and spoiled him at every opportunity. Kevin enjoyed traveling, especially to the National Parks, fishing, hiking with his dog, and riding his bicycle in the parks. He took every opportunity to be outside, enjoying the simple things in nature. Most recently he was learning the joy of cooking. It was so important to Kevin to nurture relationships with his family and friends, and he will live on in their hearts and memories forever. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 5 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow. Friends may call Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for a donation to Summit Metro Parks Foundation, 975 Treaty Line Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 for a memorial bench where friends and family can sit and enjoy nature while reflecting on Kevin's life. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
