) Kiely Sue Nichols, age 57, of Akron passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, after a long fight with Multiple Sclerosis complications. She was born on November 19, 1962 in Canton, and spent most of her life in the Hartville area. Kiely was preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Sandy Miller. Kiely will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 22 years, Bill; children, Andrew (Melissa) Nichols, Jessica (Nathan) Rastetter, Cassie (James) Pollock, Nikolas (Heather) Nichols, Jakob Nichols and Samuel Nichols; grandchildren, Alisha, Kaden, Max, Molly, Maddox, James, Logan, Scarlett, Fallyn, Braxtyn; sister Deanna (Terry) Miller; step-brother, Steve (Becky) Miller; step-sister, Cindy (Jim) Smith. Kiely loved being outside, and especially enjoyed the beach, fishing, baseball games, and spending time with her grandkids. She also loved attending concerts and camping. Per Kiely's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. To leave a message for Kiely's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Please consider a donation in Kiely's name to the Oak Clinic, 3838 Massillon Rd. # 360, Uniontown, OH 44685.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020