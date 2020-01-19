|
Kim Culp a resident of Akron, Ohio, age 63, passed away on January 14, 2020 after a long illness. Kim is survived by her sister, Lee Morrison; niece, Mindy (Dan) Soulsby; nephew, Anthony Mastadonna; niece, Erin Cover; great-nieces, Zoey and Ava Soulsby and great-nephew, Colt Soulsby; cousins, Lynne Gilchrist and Larry (Deb) Gilchrist. Kim was preceded in death by parents, Meryle and Elsie Jackamo and sister, Robin Bailey. Kim was a collector of "friends", she had many. She was warm, compassionate, funny and an amazing cook. Her family meant everything to her. She made a difference in alot of lives with her volunteer work with the Victims Assistance Program in Akron, Ohio. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. We were all better for having had her in our lives. We love you Kim. Rest easy. There will be no services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020