Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Culp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Culp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Culp Obituary
Kim Culp a resident of Akron, Ohio, age 63, passed away on January 14, 2020 after a long illness. Kim is survived by her sister, Lee Morrison; niece, Mindy (Dan) Soulsby; nephew, Anthony Mastadonna; niece, Erin Cover; great-nieces, Zoey and Ava Soulsby and great-nephew, Colt Soulsby; cousins, Lynne Gilchrist and Larry (Deb) Gilchrist. Kim was preceded in death by parents, Meryle and Elsie Jackamo and sister, Robin Bailey. Kim was a collector of "friends", she had many. She was warm, compassionate, funny and an amazing cook. Her family meant everything to her. She made a difference in alot of lives with her volunteer work with the Victims Assistance Program in Akron, Ohio. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. We were all better for having had her in our lives. We love you Kim. Rest easy. There will be no services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -