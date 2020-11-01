10/14/1947-10/20/2020 Kim L. Kessing, 73, of Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Akron, passed into Jesus' arms on October 20. She died suddenly at her home, in Green Valley, leaving behind her loving husband of 34 years, Russell F. Kessing. She also leaves sister, Carla Waggoner (Robert); daughter, Jodie Carlson (David); grandsons, Michial Teufel and Cody Carlson, all of Akron; and stepdaughter, Rose Kessing of Zanesville. Kim lived in Akron, OH until moving to Green Valley in 1996, and was predeceased by parents, Walter and Ellen Teufel of PA; Uncle Clifford and Aunt June Teufel of Green Valley; daughter, Tonya Teufel and son Michial Teufel, of Akron. Kim was an avid quilter and was fond of antiques and collectables and was known for her many hats. She was a lover of pets, particularly enjoyed rescuing dogs and cats. She was a former volunteer at Church of the Holy Spirit in Akron, at the White Elephant and at St. Francis in-the-Valley Church Nursery in Green Valley, and was a former Eastern Star member. Kim was a member and occasional volunteer at Southern Arizona Community Church, Green Valley, where a memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, please gift Southern Arizona Community Church, Tucson Catholic Community Services Meals on Wheels program, or American Cancer Society
.