1/
Kim L. Kessing
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
10/14/1947-10/20/2020 Kim L. Kessing, 73, of Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Akron, passed into Jesus' arms on October 20. She died suddenly at her home, in Green Valley, leaving behind her loving husband of 34 years, Russell F. Kessing. She also leaves sister, Carla Waggoner (Robert); daughter, Jodie Carlson (David); grandsons, Michial Teufel and Cody Carlson, all of Akron; and stepdaughter, Rose Kessing of Zanesville. Kim lived in Akron, OH until moving to Green Valley in 1996, and was predeceased by parents, Walter and Ellen Teufel of PA; Uncle Clifford and Aunt June Teufel of Green Valley; daughter, Tonya Teufel and son Michial Teufel, of Akron. Kim was an avid quilter and was fond of antiques and collectables and was known for her many hats. She was a lover of pets, particularly enjoyed rescuing dogs and cats. She was a former volunteer at Church of the Holy Spirit in Akron, at the White Elephant and at St. Francis in-the-Valley Church Nursery in Green Valley, and was a former Eastern Star member. Kim was a member and occasional volunteer at Southern Arizona Community Church, Green Valley, where a memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, please gift Southern Arizona Community Church, Tucson Catholic Community Services Meals on Wheels program, or American Cancer Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Southern Arizona Community Church, Green Valley
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved