Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Leyland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Leyland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kim Leyland Obituary
Kim Leyland

Kim Leyland, 70, passed away peacefully February 9, 2019 after a long illness. Kim was employed by the BF Goodrich Tire Company for 28 years, as well as Cole Vision.

Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Betty Sandusky, she is survived by sister, Dena (Mike) Watkins of Akron; daughter, Tami ( Bob) Breitenstine of Avon Lake; niece, Amy (Ali) Mirhaidari of Akron; grandson, Jonathan and great-niece Laila, as well as many cousins and friends.

Cremation has taken place with a private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery (Akron). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family at 32562 Lake Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.