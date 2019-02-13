|
|
Kim Leyland
Kim Leyland, 70, passed away peacefully February 9, 2019 after a long illness. Kim was employed by the BF Goodrich Tire Company for 28 years, as well as Cole Vision.
Preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Betty Sandusky, she is survived by sister, Dena (Mike) Watkins of Akron; daughter, Tami ( Bob) Breitenstine of Avon Lake; niece, Amy (Ali) Mirhaidari of Akron; grandson, Jonathan and great-niece Laila, as well as many cousins and friends.
Cremation has taken place with a private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery (Akron). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family at 32562 Lake Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019