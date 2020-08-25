Kim M. Bordonaro, 63, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was a life resident of the Akron area and was a graduate of East High School, Class of 1975. Kim truly loved everyone. Preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Marie Bordonaro; survived by her husband of 45 years, Don; grandson, Ty Burton; along with other relatives and friends. Due to current circumstances masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. Kim's funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 26th at 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with John Bordonaro officiating. Her family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of service.