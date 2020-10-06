1/1
Kim M. Brenneman
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Kim M. Brenneman, age 71, of Green, OH passed on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born in Akron on February 28, 1949 to the late Carl and Neva (Rossiter) Brenneman. Kim was a man that was always dependable and was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be remembered for his sharp wit and his love of family. If you knew him, you knew that Kim was knowledgeable on anything and everything, "the Kim Brenneman School of...." He was an enthusiast of muscle cars, historical sites, music, and playing cards (JOD). In addition to his parents; Kim was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, in 2014; grandson, Henry Flossie, and brother, Kendall Brenneman. He is survived by his son, Zeke (Katie) Brenneman; daughter, Courtney (Nathan) Flossie; his six grandsons who were the love of his life; sisters, Kyra Confer and Karen Susik; brothers, Huey Brenneman, Kris (Judy) Brenneman, and Kevin Brenneman and many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Guys Party Center at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food will be served at 6 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Huntington's Disease research. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, 330-452-4041.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 10:00 PM
Guys Party Center
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
