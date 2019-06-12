|
|
Kimber Lee White
BARBERTON -- Kimber Lee White, 27, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her home. Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, with a funeral service to take place immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Skylar Ake c/o Huntington Bank towards her college fund. Complete obituary can be viewed at www.silva-hostetler.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019