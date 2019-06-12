Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
8:00 PM
Kimber Lee White


Kimber Lee White Obituary
Kimber Lee White

BARBERTON -- Kimber Lee White, 27, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her home. Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, with a funeral service to take place immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Skylar Ake c/o Huntington Bank towards her college fund. Complete obituary can be viewed at www.silva-hostetler.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019
