Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Faulknier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly A. Faulknier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberly A. Faulknier Obituary
Kimberly A. Faulknier

Kimberly A. Faulknier, 53, of KENMORE went home to be with the Lord, April 13, 2019. She was a life resident of the area and a self-employed jewelry sales rep.

Preceded in death by her father, Dennis Faulknier; she leaves to cherish her memory, son, Zane Brady; mother, Nancy Faulknier; brothers, Tom and Richard; niece, LeAnna; nephew, Dakoda; special friend, Marty Soohey Sr.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to the family. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Faulknier family. Messages and memories of Kimberly can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now