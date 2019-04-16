|
Kimberly A. Faulknier
Kimberly A. Faulknier, 53, of KENMORE went home to be with the Lord, April 13, 2019. She was a life resident of the area and a self-employed jewelry sales rep.
Preceded in death by her father, Dennis Faulknier; she leaves to cherish her memory, son, Zane Brady; mother, Nancy Faulknier; brothers, Tom and Richard; niece, LeAnna; nephew, Dakoda; special friend, Marty Soohey Sr.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to the family. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Faulknier family. Messages and memories of Kimberly can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2019