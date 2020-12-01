) Kimberly A. Mitchell (nee Beagle), 57, of Tallmadge, passed away on November 28, 2020. She was born to parents Bernard "Butch" F. and Barbara J. Beagle on September 30, 1963 in Akron. Preceding her in death are her parents and brother, Martin Beagle. Left to cherish Kim's memory is her loving husband, Roger Mitchell; children, Kori Tomic and Nicholas Tomic; 4 grandchildren, Mitchell, Piper, Ryken, and Phoenix; sister, Vicki (Mark) Stuart; many nieces, nephews and friends; dear friend Mary Kincaid, and Jesse Wood, who was like a son to her. Upon graduating from Ellet High School, Kim joined the U.S. Army where she was stationed in Germany for two years. She loved to travel, and ride her Harley Davidson. She and Roger would take many trips to Sturgis, SD on their bikes together. She did not like the winters, and loved the sunshine. Kim adored her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. Per Kim's request, to honor her love of Harley's, feel free to wear your Harley attire. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH. A private service will be held by the family.