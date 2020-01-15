|
) Kimberly Ann Simmons, 61, of Wadsworth departed this earthly life on Friday, December 20, at her home surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Heaven received a beautiful, amazing angel that day. Kim was a 1977 graduate of Cloverleaf High School and attended the Medina County Career Center. Kim was married to her husband, Ron for 40 years, and the couple resided in Colorado Springs, West Germany, and Texas for many years before returning to Seville to be around the growing family. In 2017, they had finally decided to follow their dream of returning to Colorado to live. Unfortunately, their stay in Monument was cut short as they returned to Ohio so that Kim would be near the Cleveland Clinic for treatments and near immediate family. Kim worked for 20 years with Pier 1 Imports and finally settled in at Performance Health in Akron where she worked for 10 years. As her illness progressed, she reluctantly left her job with Performance Health where she was Marketing Assistant (or as one coworker described "event planner, chief organizer, life saver, and the one who would gladly help and greet you with a smile"). Kim organized Performance Health's annual clinical research meetings that took her to Moscow, Copenhagen, Nova Scotia, and locations around the U.S. Kim was very creative and loved taking on projects for work and family. She enjoyed crafting, spin class, watching HGTV and QVC, and absolutely loved spending time with nieces, nephews, and family. She was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star for over 25 years. Kim is survived by her husband, Ronald Simmons; Fur Baby Sparky the Beagle; parents, Russ and Mickie Palmateer; brother, Jeff Palmateer; sister, Michele Palmateer-Cunningham (Michael); brothers-in-law, Roger (Diane) and Jimmy (Vicky) Simmons; sister-in-law, Carolyn Daum (Jeff); nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whose hearts Kim filled with much kindness and love. Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents, Orville and Lola Peters and Russell and Clara Palmateer; father-in-law, Oscar Simmons; mother-in-law, Joan Simmons; brother-in-law, Stanley Simmons; and loving aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. in The Chapel at The Western Reserve Masonic Community, 4931 Nettleton Road, Medina, OH 44256. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the by visitinghttp://main.acsevents.org/goto/Kimberly_A_Simmons.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020