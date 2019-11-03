|
|
) Kimberly Ann Burns (Copeland), 58, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Kimberly was preceded in death by her father, Robert Copeland. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Kris; mother, Pat Copeland; sister, Julie (Michael) Savene; brother, Robert (Christie) Copeland and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd. COPLEY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 at St. Hilary Catholic Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019