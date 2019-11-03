Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church.
More Obituaries for Kimberly Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Burns

) Kimberly Ann Burns (Copeland), 58, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Kimberly was preceded in death by her father, Robert Copeland. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Kris; mother, Pat Copeland; sister, Julie (Michael) Savene; brother, Robert (Christie) Copeland and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd. COPLEY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 at St. Hilary Catholic Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
