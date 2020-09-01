1/1
Kimberly Israel
Kimberly Ann Israel, 65, passed away on August 31, 2020 after a fierce and courageous battle with illness. Those who loved her knew her strength and determination. She was an avid gardener who had the greenest thumb there was. Kim loved her three dogs who kept her going when things were hard. Kim is survived by her daughters, Kristi van der Meer, Lani (Rebecca) van der Meer; son, Yoshua (Katie) Israel; grandchildren, Savannah O'Bell, Gavin Gallimore, and Zane Israel; sister, Terri Hunsinger; nephew, Corey Krunich and niece, Lindsey (Danny) Miller. A gathering of family and friends will take place at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. For the safety of the family and other guest, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Care Center in Copley or the ASPCA in memory of Kim. Condolences and memories can be shared with Kim's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
