Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
Kimberly J. Duzyk


1956 - 2019
Kimberly J. Duzyk Obituary
Kimberly J. Duzyk, 63, passed away Friday November 29, 2019. Born November 1, 1956, she was preceded in death by her mother, Diane Hafner; sister, Lisa Rae and step-father, Frank Hafner. She is survived by her children: Justin, Lindsey; and grandchildren: Brycen and Riley; father, Jerry Lamm; step-mother , Rose; brothers, David Lamm, Thomas Lamm (Julene); step-sister, Deb Young (Tim) and ex-husband, Lou Duzyk. She will be forever missed by niece, Erin Berg and many other nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
