Kimberly J. Guysick
BARBERTON --
Kimberly J. Guysick, 57, passed away May 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kim was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and was a Registered Nurse at Lorantfy Care Center. Survivors include her loving husband of 25 years, Rick Jr; brothers: Joe and Mike Ellis and Patrick (Nour) Kelly; and numerous other family members; and special friends: Eileen, Cindy, Chris and Melissa.
Per her wishes there will be no services and cremation has taken place. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019