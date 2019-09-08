Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of God Militant Pillar and Ground of Truth
200 Cole Ave.
Akron, OH
Kimberly Lynn Anthony Kimberly Lynn Anthony passed away on September 2, 2019. Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Church of God Militant Pillar and Ground of Truth, 200 Cole Ave., Akron, OH 44301, Rev. Henry Brunson, eulogizing, Shirley Ross, officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 10:00 am until time of service. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 1911 - 8th Street SW, Akron, OH 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
