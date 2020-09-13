Kimbrough J. Hunter, 75, went to Heaven on September 11, 2020. He was raised in Fairchance, PA. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Hazel Hunter. He is survived by his children, Dorinda (Jeff), Jay (Jacquie), Aletha (Steve), Greg (Lori), Alan Flanigan (Linda); grandchildren, Kiley, Aaron (Abby), Brittan (Miriam), Kyra, Christian; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel, Henson, Calvin, Hayes; brother, Craig (Lisa), sister, Kathy (Peter); niece, Kelly (David); nephews, Chris, Evan; great-nephew, Gabriel. Kim attended the U of Cincinnati, returned to SW PA, then later moved his family to Kent, OH and had a nearly 40 year career with Mactac. He loved his family and delighted in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He became a pilot and loved flying his plane. He enjoyed deer hunting, bicycling, and was a talented handyman. He was extremely generous and a tremendous storyteller who possessed a uniquely endearing quality that made him a most unforgettable person. Kim developed an unshakeable faith in God's grace to grant forgiveness. He understood that Jesus paid the penalty for all sins. Praise God he granted Kim a quick and peaceful passing at the end. Kim knew that if we have this same faith, Jesus will also prepare a place for us, and we will see one another again. A gathering of family and friends will occur on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Chapel (The Memorial Chapel), 135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Smith officiating. A brief committal service will be held Fri. Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Addison Cemetery, Addison PA. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks will be required in The Chapel and social distancing will be observed. Your cooperation and patience is appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Kim's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes