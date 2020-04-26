Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Kipp Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kipp Lorraine Lyons


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kipp Lorraine Lyons Obituary
) Lyons BARBERTON -- Kipp Lorraine (Hart) Lyons, 59, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on April 22, 2020. Kipp was a long time care provider who dedicated her life to the love for her residents. She was a woman of faith and loved giving to others. She loved with no conditions. Her laugh and infectious personality made her who she was. Her purpose in life was to make people feel valued. Kipp had strong family values. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her family and grandchildren were her world (including her dogs Maddie and Harley). She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going on motorcycle rides, going to church and loving life. She loved the wind in her hair and her toes in the sand. She will be missed and remembered by so many. She is survived by her husband, Patrick; her daughters, Stephanie Porter and Alexandra Lyons; her sons, Brad Mitchell and John Richmond; her grandchildren, Korie Richmond, Maximus Mitchell, Alexis Thayer; brother, Tony Hart; her church family at ABC; many cousins, friends and co-workers. Due to the current situations, A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please celebrate her homecoming with the Lord in a way that would make her smile. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com, (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kipp's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -