|
|
) Lyons BARBERTON -- Kipp Lorraine (Hart) Lyons, 59, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on April 22, 2020. Kipp was a long time care provider who dedicated her life to the love for her residents. She was a woman of faith and loved giving to others. She loved with no conditions. Her laugh and infectious personality made her who she was. Her purpose in life was to make people feel valued. Kipp had strong family values. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her family and grandchildren were her world (including her dogs Maddie and Harley). She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going on motorcycle rides, going to church and loving life. She loved the wind in her hair and her toes in the sand. She will be missed and remembered by so many. She is survived by her husband, Patrick; her daughters, Stephanie Porter and Alexandra Lyons; her sons, Brad Mitchell and John Richmond; her grandchildren, Korie Richmond, Maximus Mitchell, Alexis Thayer; brother, Tony Hart; her church family at ABC; many cousins, friends and co-workers. Due to the current situations, A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please celebrate her homecoming with the Lord in a way that would make her smile. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com, (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020