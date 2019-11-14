|
|
Kiril Grozdanovski, 29, fell asleep with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born in Akron and was a member of St. Nikola Macedonian Orthodox Church. Kiril was self-employed in the business marketing industry. He enjoyed paintball, soccer and photography. He was a member of the Toastmasters Club and recently loved becoming involved with the United Macedonian Diaspora group. Kiril's family and friends cherished his wonderful personality, caring heart and selflessness. He had the warmest and most inviting smile, easy laugh and was adored by those whose life he impacted daily. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Risto and Menka Grozdanovski and Geneva Greathouse. He is survived by his father and mother, Trajce Grozdanovski and Stella Grozdanovska; grandfather, Ray Greathouse; sister and brother-in-law, Natasha Grozdanovska-Karajanova and Ile Karajanov; brother and sister-in-law, Mario and Jennifer Grozdanovski; nephew, Maksim Karajanov; and many other family members and friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Nikola Macedonian Orthodox Church, 5305 Massillon Rd. N. Canton, Ohio 44720 where Kiril will lie in state one hour prior to service. Very Rev. Fr. Zoran Zdravev officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. The family will receive friends Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301 where a Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019