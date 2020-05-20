Kirk Blystone
Kirk Blystone, 54, passed away suddenly on May 15, 2020. Kirk was a fun-loving and caring person who loved going to Grateful Dead concerts with his brother. Kirk graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and then went on to a career as a Research Statistician. He is survived by his mother, Yvonne (Theodore) Alexander, of Akron; brother, Kent Blystone of Milwaukee WI; and uncle, Michael Theodore of Boynton Beach, FL. To know Kirk was to love him. "Your son lives on in your hearts, in your family, in memories of all that you've shared." In keeping with the wishes of Kirk and his family, a Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery, 1 p.m. Kirk's care and assisting his family during this time, has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown. To share your prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit our website: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
