Kirk Larimore, 60, passed away on January 2, 2020 at his home in Akron. Kirk was born in Buffalo, NY. Kirk was the first-born son of James and Carol Larimore. Kirk was raised in Akron and was a 1978 graduate of Firestone High School and attended the University of Akron. Kirk's professional career spanned all areas of the beverage industry in Ohio, Pennsylvania, California and South Carolina. Kirk will always be remembered as loving a good party and a fun round of golf with his friends. Kirk was preceded in death by his parents, James and Carol Larimore of Akron. He is survived by his loving children, Emily Bohn (John), Justin Larimore (Christy), and Jennifer Larimore. Kirk thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren, Jack and McKenna Bohn and Mason Hopkins. Kirk is also survived by his brother, Jeff (Katie) of South Carolina and sister, Tia Howley of New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews. Kirk was also blessed with a lifelong group of friends that he considered family. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, January 8th, at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron 44333. A short celebration of life service will follow at 6:00 p.m. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The First Tee of Greater Akron so that young people can learn to play the game Kirk loved. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020