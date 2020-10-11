1/1
Kirk Shemuga
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirk Shemuga, 59, of Barberton passed away October 4th, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born August 17, 1961 to Patricia and John Shemuga and attended Barberton High School before training as an Electrician. A longtime member of IBEW Local 306 and owner of Casey Electrical Contracting Inc, he liked to work with his hands and always had a project going. He loved to spend time with his family, friends, and dog, Sport, that meant the world to him. Kirk was preceded in death by his father, John Shemuga and brother-in-law, Rick Bishop. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Shemuga; children, Brittany, Nicholas, and Laura Shemuga; mother of his children, Bonnie Shemuga; brother, Fr Kevin Shemuga; sister, Kim Bishop; nephew, Jason Bishop; niece, Jami Bishop; best friend, Edward 'Chip' Elavsky Jr. and many extended family, friends, and grand puppies. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Paws and Prayers Pet Rescue




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved