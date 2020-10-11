Kirk Shemuga, 59, of Barberton passed away October 4th, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born August 17, 1961 to Patricia and John Shemuga and attended Barberton High School before training as an Electrician. A longtime member of IBEW Local 306 and owner of Casey Electrical Contracting Inc, he liked to work with his hands and always had a project going. He loved to spend time with his family, friends, and dog, Sport, that meant the world to him. Kirk was preceded in death by his father, John Shemuga and brother-in-law, Rick Bishop. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Shemuga; children, Brittany, Nicholas, and Laura Shemuga; mother of his children, Bonnie Shemuga; brother, Fr Kevin Shemuga; sister, Kim Bishop; nephew, Jason Bishop; niece, Jami Bishop; best friend, Edward 'Chip' Elavsky Jr. and many extended family, friends, and grand puppies. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Paws and Prayers Pet Rescue