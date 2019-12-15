Home

Kit Semanco


1930 - 2019
Kit Semanco Obituary
"Kit" H. Ruth Semanco, age 89, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019. Kit was born in Bellevue, Pa. on November 7, 1930. Kit attended Slippery Rock, Bowling Green State University and graduated with a BS in Education from the University of Akron. It was on the tennis courts at BGSU that she met her husband, Bill, who fondly gave her the nickname "Kit". Kit taught elementary school in Cuyahoga Falls and retired from the Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools after 30 years. Kit and Bill traveled the country and enjoyed their treasured family and home in Bath. Kit was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years; her parents, Kingsley and Helen Ruth Hoffman; and four brothers. She is survived by her daughters, Gail (Phil) Danford and Kathy (Dennis) DuCharme; grandchildren, Steven (Emily) Danford, Emma (Jason) Marchal, Kimberly (Tim) Wechter, Scott (Abigail) DuCharme; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Garrett and Marielle. There will be no calling hours. Cremation has taken place and interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery alongside her husband. Memorial donations may be made to Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools Foundation Attn: Danielle Campbell 6638 Mill Rd. Brecksville, OH 44141 in Memory of Kit Semanco. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
