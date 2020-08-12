Klaus Martin Weber of Alliance, OH, passed away August 8 of natural causes. Born November 10, 1941 in Celle, Germany. Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. Survived by his children, Chris (Christine) Weber of Parma, OH, Erik (Carey) Weber of Baden, PA, Meredith Weber of Irwin, PA and their mother, Carol Weber of Steubenville, OH. In Germany, he is survived by his sister-in-law and three nephews. He retired from East Manufacturing in Randolph, OH, and was a Xmas vendor at Hartville Flea Market. The family will hold private services. Offer condolences, www.mostifuneralhome.com