Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
129 S. Union St
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kostas Skeriotis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kostas Nicholas "Gus" Skeriotis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kostas Nicholas "Gus" Skeriotis Obituary
Kostas (Gus) Nicholas Skeriotis, 88, went to be with the Lord and his wife, Stamatia who was waiting for him at the Pearly Gates with a smile on her face, on October 10, 2019. Kostas was born in Xios, Greece and was from the village, Halandra. He served in the Greek Navy for three years and enjoyed traveling the world. He was a shoe cobbler in Greece and what a love he had for shoes. Kostas, Stamatia and their children legally emigrated to Akron, Ohio in 1967, where he worked as a machinist for Portage Machine, Akron Standard and retired from Triple S. Machine. He loved to dance and was well known for it in his village. Kostas enjoyed tinkering with electrical appliances and would bless anyone with whatever they needed. Kostas loved Jesus and would tell anyone he met "Jesus #1". Kostas is survived by his son, Nick (Gina) Skeriotis; daughter, Rita (Domingo) Ramos; grandchildren, Gianna, Zech, Ivanna, Alex; brothers, Ted (Katrina) Skeriotis, Mike (Stella) Skeriotis; sister, Maria Kotsatos; and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Stamatia; parents, Nicholas and Margarita Skeriiotis; brother, John Skeriotis. Lastly, we would like to thank the Summa Hospice staff for all the care and love they've shown to our father and a special thanks to Gentlebrook, The Homestead caretakers. Visitation will be 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October, 15, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle), with a Trisagion service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron, with Fr. Jerry Hall officiating. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kostas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now