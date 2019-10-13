|
Kostas (Gus) Nicholas Skeriotis, 88, went to be with the Lord and his wife, Stamatia who was waiting for him at the Pearly Gates with a smile on her face, on October 10, 2019. Kostas was born in Xios, Greece and was from the village, Halandra. He served in the Greek Navy for three years and enjoyed traveling the world. He was a shoe cobbler in Greece and what a love he had for shoes. Kostas, Stamatia and their children legally emigrated to Akron, Ohio in 1967, where he worked as a machinist for Portage Machine, Akron Standard and retired from Triple S. Machine. He loved to dance and was well known for it in his village. Kostas enjoyed tinkering with electrical appliances and would bless anyone with whatever they needed. Kostas loved Jesus and would tell anyone he met "Jesus #1". Kostas is survived by his son, Nick (Gina) Skeriotis; daughter, Rita (Domingo) Ramos; grandchildren, Gianna, Zech, Ivanna, Alex; brothers, Ted (Katrina) Skeriotis, Mike (Stella) Skeriotis; sister, Maria Kotsatos; and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Stamatia; parents, Nicholas and Margarita Skeriiotis; brother, John Skeriotis. Lastly, we would like to thank the Summa Hospice staff for all the care and love they've shown to our father and a special thanks to Gentlebrook, The Homestead caretakers. Visitation will be 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October, 15, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle), with a Trisagion service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron, with Fr. Jerry Hall officiating. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019