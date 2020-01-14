|
|
Kraig Blaurock, 62, passed away January 7, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born April 10, 1957 in Akron to Richard (Janet) Blaurock and Patricia (Hugh) Durkin. After graduating from Lake High School, Kraig joined the Air Force. He worked at Fallsway Trucking for many years as a salesman and from that experience he established his own business of selling trucks through Road King Truck Sales. Kraig loved riding his Harley and attending the annual bike rally in Sturgis with his friends. He also loved golfing, fishing and football. Kraig was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin and grandparents, Frank (Phyllis) Blaurock. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Karl (Kristen); love of his life; Shelley Ogg; sister, Kathleen Durkin (Jim Lee); grandson, Caleb Wonsick; nieces, Krista Rakic and Tricia Blaurock: Meredith Drake (Ryan), Madeline Dettorre; stepchildren, Mandy and Trisha Ogg; grandchildren, Kylie, Carson, Autumn, Austin, Amber; three great grandchildren; as well as many friends. Per Kraig's wishes, cremation has already taken place and a private inurnment for the family will occur. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Kraig's name to the Interval Brotherhood Home, 3445 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44319. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020