Kris Allen Hovey lost his battle with cancer April 24, 2019.



Kris said his happiest days were in the last fifteen years spent living in the mountains of Western North Carolina with a special affinity to the French Broad River. He was a true Renaissance man with the ability to accomplish any task and appreciate the beauty around him.



He served his country during the Vietnam War and was very well taken care of by the Asheville VA during his four-year battle with cancer.



He celebrated his bonus 70th birthday cooking all his special dishes for family that came from across the states last November and his 40th anniversary with his beloved wife, Jackie, in March.



Kris held the position of Service Director for three cities in Northeast Ohio and was self-employed in an eclectic variety of fields.



He served on the Transylvania Planning Board and was integral in developing the 2025 Comprehensive Plan.



Kris was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Sue Hovey, and daughter Christy Hovey, his parents, Norval and Janet Hovey and brothers, Gary Hovey and William Hovey.



He was married to Jackie (Carris) Hovey for 40 years. Kris is also survived by his children, Wendy Hovey, Canton, OH, Aimee Lockhart, Akron, OH and Edward (Sharon) Lockhart, Phoenix, AZ; his sister, Shirley (Tim) Hendrix of Apex, NC; and grandchildren, Karen Christy Taylor, Aaron Taylor, Radian Butler and Zoe Lockhart; nephew and nieces Bryan Hovey, Amy Hendrix, Carla Hendrix; and truly great great-nieces, nephews and very special sister-in-law, Pat Spitzer who set up the blind date that united Kris and Jackie.



In lieu of flowers, his family welcomes contributions to Rosman High School to honor Kris' life and love for his wife's adopted school.



Please put Kris Hovey in the memo line for donations to the Art Department or Rosman FFA, care of Rosman High School, 749 Pickens Hwy Rosman, NC 28772, Attn: Evelyn Chapman. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019