Krista Marie Daniel Tisevich, age 40, of Springfield Township, Ohio passed away on May 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Krista was born May 8, 1979, in Barberton, Ohio, the daughter of Kevin McCumbers and Michelle Dulaney.



Krista was a unique, free-spirit who loved traveling, and just having fun. She had a beautiful one-in-a-million soul that had the ability to light up the room when she walked in with a radiant smile, and a "Here I am!" attitude.



She was preceded in death by her father, Kevin McCumbers; grandparents, Kenneth and Rella McCumbers; grandfather, James Dulaney; uncles, Chuck Daniel and Mark McCumbers.



Krista will be deeply missed by her mother and step-father, Michelle and Jay Dulaney; sister, Karli (Guy) Cusma; brother, Kyle McCumbers; grandmothers, Patricia Baughman and Eva Lou Dulaney; nieces and nephew, Kylie and Korie Truan, and Cassious Cusma; long-time companion, Denny and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



From Krista to her loved ones: "I didn't come out to see the world, the world came out to see me!"



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 starting at 3 p.m. at Cougarz Sports Bar, 2468 South Arlington Road, Akron.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to, Akron Say No to Dope Inc., at 932 Kenmore Boulevard of Akron, Ohio, 44314.



