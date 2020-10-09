1/1
Krista R. Williams
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Krista's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Krista R. Williams, 51, passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2020. She was born July 29, 1969 in Akron, Ohio to Ralph and Jean Schwarz. Krista was an art major in college, receiving a degree in graphic design. She enjoyed creating DIY projects and had renovated many homes over the years. She had a love of flowers, gardening, traveling, and hiking out west, especially Utah. Krista was kind and generous, a very giving person, helping those she could in life and a willing Lifebanc donor. Krista enjoyed spending time with family, and was such a proud new grandmother. She was always there to lift people up and make them laugh. Krista was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Schwarz, and is survived by her husband, Gerald; son, Jake Williams; daughter, Mae Williams; stepchildren, Justina (Kevin) Ortiz, Zach Williams; grandson, Owen; mother, Jean C. Reid; grandmother, Lieselotte Schwarz-McKissick; brother, Eric (Sandra) Schwarz; sister, Jodie (George) Fox; and niece, Madeline. Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, NORTON, on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at the family's convenience. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Krista's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher, Norton




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved