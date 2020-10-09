Krista R. Williams, 51, passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2020. She was born July 29, 1969 in Akron, Ohio to Ralph and Jean Schwarz. Krista was an art major in college, receiving a degree in graphic design. She enjoyed creating DIY projects and had renovated many homes over the years. She had a love of flowers, gardening, traveling, and hiking out west, especially Utah. Krista was kind and generous, a very giving person, helping those she could in life and a willing Lifebanc donor. Krista enjoyed spending time with family, and was such a proud new grandmother. She was always there to lift people up and make them laugh. Krista was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Schwarz, and is survived by her husband, Gerald; son, Jake Williams; daughter, Mae Williams; stepchildren, Justina (Kevin) Ortiz, Zach Williams; grandson, Owen; mother, Jean C. Reid; grandmother, Lieselotte Schwarz-McKissick; brother, Eric (Sandra) Schwarz; sister, Jodie (George) Fox; and niece, Madeline. Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, NORTON, on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at the family's convenience. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Krista's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher, Norton