Kristen Lauren Seese STOW - Kristen Lauren Seese, 31, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 after bravely fighting NK cell leukemia, with her loving parents and grandparents by her side. Born on April 17, 1988, Kristen will be forever cherished by her twin sons, Jonah and Noah; daughter, Chloe; parents, Douglas and Tracy Seese; stepmom, Patty Seese; loving brothers, Dan and Bryan; grandparents, Douglas and Linda Seese; her love, Travis Jensen, and many other family members and friends. Calling hours will be at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow 44224 from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, August 26th, where services will be held Tuesday 11 AM. Memorial donations to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund to benefit the family will be created and announced at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019