Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristen Seese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristen Lauren Seese


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristen Lauren Seese Obituary
Kristen Lauren Seese STOW - Kristen Lauren Seese, 31, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 after bravely fighting NK cell leukemia, with her loving parents and grandparents by her side. Born on April 17, 1988, Kristen will be forever cherished by her twin sons, Jonah and Noah; daughter, Chloe; parents, Douglas and Tracy Seese; stepmom, Patty Seese; loving brothers, Dan and Bryan; grandparents, Douglas and Linda Seese; her love, Travis Jensen, and many other family members and friends. Calling hours will be at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow 44224 from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, August 26th, where services will be held Tuesday 11 AM. Memorial donations to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund to benefit the family will be created and announced at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now