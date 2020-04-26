|
Kristen Lynn Shaw born 25 February, 1970 was born in Akron to the late Glen Shaw and Linda Fields and graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. Kris finally succumbed to sepsis from the Leukemia she has so valiantly fought. She worked at Dollar General in Copley and her greatest joy was watching her granddaughter, Bella Rose grow up. Kris loved to read and do Sudoku puzzles as well as write romantic novels. She was preceded by both parents and her brother, Jeffrey Held, MD. Kris is survived by two sons, Dakota Shaw and Edward Lemley; daughter, Cheyenne Shaw; granddaughter, Bella Rose as well as brother, Jene Held; Aunts, Lorraine Fields and Patricia Jones; and many cousins. No services at this time but memorials and donations to defray funeral costs can be made to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305. Telephone (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020