Kibler-Smith Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL 61701
(309) 828-2422
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
100 E. Waterloo Rd.
Akron, OH
Kristi L. Kanis


1956 - 2019
Kristi L. Kanis Obituary
Kristi L. Kanis

Kristi L. Kanis, 62, passed away July 17, 2019, at her home in Normal, Illinois after a four-year battle with esophageal cancer. Kristi was born in Akron, Ohio to Theodore "Ted" Kanis and Lela (Wiles) Kanis. A 1975 graduate of Akron East High School, she was employed by Hunter Engineering Company in St. Louis, Missouri for 37 years.

Preceded in death by her parents; she is survived by sisters, Marcia Kanis of Illinois, Pat Kanis-Wolfe (Tom) of Washington, Connie Price and Heidi English, both of Michigan; brothers, Theodore, Richard (Kathy), and Scott (Mary Beth), all of Akron; as well as 19 nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A burial service will be officiated by Fr. Michael Williamson at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27th, in the mausoleum chapel, where her cremains will be interred, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Rd., Akron. A celebration of Kristi's life will follow. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o K.B.R. Memorial Home, 1104 N. Main, Bloomington, IL 61701.

Online condolences and memories of Kristi may be shared with the family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019
