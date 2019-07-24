Kristi L. Kanis



Kristi L. Kanis, 62, passed away July 17, 2019, at her home in Normal, Illinois after a four-year battle with esophageal cancer. Kristi was born in Akron, Ohio to Theodore "Ted" Kanis and Lela (Wiles) Kanis. A 1975 graduate of Akron East High School, she was employed by Hunter Engineering Company in St. Louis, Missouri for 37 years.



Preceded in death by her parents; she is survived by sisters, Marcia Kanis of Illinois, Pat Kanis-Wolfe (Tom) of Washington, Connie Price and Heidi English, both of Michigan; brothers, Theodore, Richard (Kathy), and Scott (Mary Beth), all of Akron; as well as 19 nieces and nephews.



Cremation has taken place. A burial service will be officiated by Fr. Michael Williamson at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27th, in the mausoleum chapel, where her cremains will be interred, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Rd., Akron. A celebration of Kristi's life will follow. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o K.B.R. Memorial Home, 1104 N. Main, Bloomington, IL 61701.



