Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristin Sesto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristin Dawn Sesto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kristin Dawn Sesto Obituary
Kristin Dawn Sesto

Kristin Dawn Sesto, 50, went home with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born in Cuyahoga Falls on January 2, 1969 and attended Newberry Elementary School. She worked at the Blick Clinic and participated in the Special Olympics. She enjoyed traveling, soccer games and movies. At home, Kristin enjoyed watching TV, spending time with family and celebrating. She always had a smile on her face. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jacqueline; and niece, Angela. She is survived by her father, Samuel; brothers, John, Joe and Ryan; sisters, Dianne Sesto, Judy (Bob) McGarry, Jackie (Howard) Allison and Susan (Bill) Rafferty; seven nieces; four nephews; two great-nephews; one great-niece; and many cousins, friends and caregivers. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (one block North of Portage Trail at 3rd St.), Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now