Kristin Dawn Sesto, 50, went home with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born in Cuyahoga Falls on January 2, 1969 and attended Newberry Elementary School. She worked at the Blick Clinic and participated in the Special Olympics. She enjoyed traveling, soccer games and movies. At home, Kristin enjoyed watching TV, spending time with family and celebrating. She always had a smile on her face. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jacqueline; and niece, Angela. She is survived by her father, Samuel; brothers, John, Joe and Ryan; sisters, Dianne Sesto, Judy (Bob) McGarry, Jackie (Howard) Allison and Susan (Bill) Rafferty; seven nieces; four nephews; two great-nephews; one great-niece; and many cousins, friends and caregivers. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (one block North of Portage Trail at 3rd St.), Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)