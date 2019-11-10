|
Heaven Received an Angel Today Kristina "Tina" Buehrle (Nichols), 55, departed this world on November 7, 2019 with her husband, four boys, and family by her side, due to complications developed from a surgical procedure. Born on August 7, 1964, Tina graduated as high school valedictorian, received her B.S. and M.B.A. from the University of Akron, and then completed post-graduate studies at the University of Oxford, England. Following her education, Tina embarked upon a promising career at A. Schulman; however, Tina's true career and purpose in life centered on building her family. Tina was first and foremost a devoted mother and loving wife. She was the heart of her family, and the gift of her life is truly recognized through the depth of our loss. Tina had great and fun relationships with her family and those she encountered, and she brightened the lives of those around her. She proudly supported her four boys throughout their educations and was active within the St. Hilary and Walsh Jesuit communities. Tina was a committed wife of almost 30 years, real estate investment partner, and most importantly, best friend of her husband, Ed. Tina committed time and passion to the Women's Board at Akron Children's Hospital, as a substitute teacher at St. Hilary Parish School, and as a dear friend to so, so many. Tina loved being the CEO of her home and for all the boys - baking, cooking, working in her beautiful gardens, playing in her Springside tennis league, reading and traveling with her family. Tina was preceded in death by her father, Frank Burton Nichols; father-in-law, Victor Edward Buehrle, Jr; uncle, Daniel Nichols; grandfathers, Russell Nichols and Benjamin Weaver; and her very dear grandmother, Martha Weaver. Tina will be missed and remembered by countless family members and friends. She is survived by her mother, Michele Lynne Nichols; husband, Edward Victor Buehrle; her four sons, Victor Edward III, William Riley, Maxwell Parker, and Russell Dylan; brothers, Todd (Peggy) Nichols and Frank Tyler Nichols; sister, Tamara Lynne Nichols, and grandmother, Helen Nichols. Tina is also survived by mother-in-law, Kathleen Buehrle; sisters-in-law, Kathryn (Dirk) Hiney, Rosemary (Frank) Floccari, Jeanne (Jubi) Hillery, Julie (Mark) Luyster, and Terese (Ric) Booth; nieces, nephews and numerous other family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 4-8 pm at St. Hilary Parish, 2750 W. Market St. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Hilary Parish on Tuesday at 11 am followed by burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in Tina's name to the Women's Board at Akron Children's Hospital, St. Hilary Parish School, or Walsh Jesuit High School.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019