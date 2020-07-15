Kristina D. Williams (Smith) TOGETHER AGAIN Kristina D. Williams (Smith), 64, peacefully departed this life June 27, 2020 of natural causes surrounded by those who loved her. Kristina was born in 1955 to Frank and Naomi Smith. She attended Akron Public School graduating from North High School in 1973. After high school, Kristina retired from Ohio Edison in 2015 after 35 years as a Claims Associate Supervisor. In October of 1993 she wed. Rodney C. Williams. She was full of life, there was nothing she loved more than her family, traveling, fishing, casinos and bowling. She leaves to cherish her memory her father, Frank Smith (Shirley); brother, Frank Smith Jr.; sisters, Edyth (Michael) Johnson, Felecia Smith and Patrick Smith. Kristina also leaves behind her children, Jaqueline Smith, Rasheed Smith, Alexander (Jakkia) Riley, Frank Riley, and William (Chrissy) Riley and Rodney Williams Jr., 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. And a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by husband Rodney C. Williams, grandparents; Alvin Smith, Edna Smith, Mamie Carroll Smith Loftin (Big Mama & Daddy Woppy), mother; Naomi Smith, god father; Fredrick Douglas, daughter; Teresa Williams, great uncle; James Baker (Uncle Brother); uncle, Leroy Smith; aunts, Ima Jean Lofton, Alice Smith Wheeler Mixon, Evelyn Atchison, Helen Hill, Dorthea Goggins and Marian (Ernest) McDonald. Services to celebrate her life will be held July 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Church of God Militant Pillar and Ground of Truth, 200 Cole Ave., Akron, Ohio 44301. Immediate family only 30 people at a time and masks are mandatory. Family will receive friends at 1374 Arnold Ave., Akron, Ohio 44305 after the services. Condolences can be sent to 851 N. Howard St., Akron, Ohio 44310.







