Kristina Eva Gale, 51, passed away peacefully February 17, 2020. She was born in Barberton, OH and was a 1986 North High School graduate. She had worked as an assistant at a physician's office and enjoyed bowling, trips to the beach and especially music. Kristina is survived by her husband, Greg; daughter, Erika; parents, Balazs and Gizella (Balogh) Varga; brother, Balasz "Steve" (Pam) Varga; and nephews, Alex and Nick. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, February 22 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiating. Private burial at Hillside Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall online at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020