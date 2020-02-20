Home

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Kristina Eva Gale


1968 - 2020
Kristina Eva Gale Obituary
Kristina Eva Gale, 51, passed away peacefully February 17, 2020. She was born in Barberton, OH and was a 1986 North High School graduate. She had worked as an assistant at a physician's office and enjoyed bowling, trips to the beach and especially music. Kristina is survived by her husband, Greg; daughter, Erika; parents, Balazs and Gizella (Balogh) Varga; brother, Balasz "Steve" (Pam) Varga; and nephews, Alex and Nick. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, February 22 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiating. Private burial at Hillside Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall online at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
