Kristina (Krissy) Holmes Stanch
Kristina (Krissy) Holmes Stanch, 60, passed away May 18, 2019 at Cedar Sinai Hospital. She was born in Akron, Ohio and Resided In Los Angeles, California for 35 years.
Kristina graduated from Hoban high school and attended Kent State University. She was the Co-Pastor of the Wemcfc Church "Word Empowerment Miniseries". She loved spending time with her grandchildren and giving words of encouragement. She was a faithful servant of the Lord.
Preceded in death by her father Jerry P. Holmes Sr. and brother, Jerry P. Holmes Jr. She is survived by her husband, Ar Stanch; daughter Keesha (Ahmad) Grigsby; son, Christian (Simone) Stanch; mother, Mangia Holmes; brother, Gregory (Knutokie) Holmes; sisters, Pamela Findley, Judith Harrison, Deborah (Deon) Dobson; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Holmes. She had six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held June 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at Greater New Light Baptist Church, 1154 E. 92nd St., Los Angeles, Calif. 90002, Dr. Patrick D Ross, Host Pastor. Condolence to Keesha Grigsby, 8110 East Speedway Blvd. Apt 6370, Tucson, Az 85710 and Ar Stanch, 400 Burnside Ave. 1L, Los Angeles, Calif. 90036, and The Holmes Family, 1434 Orlando Ave. 44320. The Family thanks you for all the Condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019