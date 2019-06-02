Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kristina Stanch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristina Stanch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kristina Stanch Obituary
Kristina (Krissy) Holmes Stanch

Kristina (Krissy) Holmes Stanch, 60, passed away May 18, 2019 at Cedar Sinai Hospital. She was born in Akron, Ohio and Resided In Los Angeles, California for 35 years.

Kristina graduated from Hoban high school and attended Kent State University. She was the Co-Pastor of the Wemcfc Church "Word Empowerment Miniseries". She loved spending time with her grandchildren and giving words of encouragement. She was a faithful servant of the Lord.

Preceded in death by her father Jerry P. Holmes Sr. and brother, Jerry P. Holmes Jr. She is survived by her husband, Ar Stanch; daughter Keesha (Ahmad) Grigsby; son, Christian (Simone) Stanch; mother, Mangia Holmes; brother, Gregory (Knutokie) Holmes; sisters, Pamela Findley, Judith Harrison, Deborah (Deon) Dobson; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Holmes. She had six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held June 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at Greater New Light Baptist Church, 1154 E. 92nd St., Los Angeles, Calif. 90002, Dr. Patrick D Ross, Host Pastor. Condolence to Keesha Grigsby, 8110 East Speedway Blvd. Apt 6370, Tucson, Az 85710 and Ar Stanch, 400 Burnside Ave. 1L, Los Angeles, Calif. 90036, and The Holmes Family, 1434 Orlando Ave. 44320. The Family thanks you for all the Condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.