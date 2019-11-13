|
|
Kristine Marie Wagner, 56, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Kris was born on June 8, 1963 to Tony and Martha Cookro. She attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where she met the love of her life, John Wagner. After graduating in 1981, Kris and John married in 1983 and went on to raise five beautiful children together. She adored her five grandkids and always strived to be the 'fun Nana.' She succeeded. A devout Catholic, Kris was a member of Queen of Heaven, where she was active in many ministries. More recently, Kris worked as a patient educator at her beloved NEOMED. Kristine will be deeply missed by her husband of 36 years, John Wagner; her parents, Tony and Martha Cookro; children, Ashley (Mike) Cadaret, Tara (Scott) MacLaren, Melanie Wagner, Emmie Wagner, and Anthony (Phuong) Wagner; siblings, Valerie (Russ) Blanton, Monica (James) Wright, Jennifer (David) Brugh, Julia (Jason) Solomon, Melinda (Augusto) Torres, Natalie (Robert) Simons, and Nick Cookro; grandchildren Gabe, Theo, Margot, Eleanor, and Connor; many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Road in Green. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday at Queen of Heaven. Interment will take place at a later date. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation in Kris's honor to the Embrace Clinic and Care Center at https://embraceccc.org/ which helps expectant mothers in their time of need.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019