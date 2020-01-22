Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Kyle H. Hamblin


1955 - 2020
Kyle H. Hamblin, age 64, went home to be with the Lord on January 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 27, 1955 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Jacquelyn (nee Snell) Hamblin of North Canton, Ohio and the late Keith Hamblin. Kyle was retired from the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority after 25 years of service. Kyle was a jokester and an excellent cook. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. He had a big heart and was a wonderful husband and father. In addition to his father, those that preceded him in death were his two sons, Kyle J. Hamblin and Brian Golec; son-in-law, Jason Thomas; and his father-in-law, Ralph Laney. Other than his mother, Kyle is survived by his loving wife, Christine (nee Martin) whom he married on May 10, 1997; his daughter, Dawn (Justin) Wroblewski; his three grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Jeff (Linda) Hamblin, Kurt (Barb) Hamblin, and Kent (Dottie) Hamblin; his former wife, Shari (John) Kennedy; his mother-in-law, Faye Laney; his father-in-law, Wilbur (Susan) Martin; and his wife's siblings, William Martin, Greg (Tina) Laney, Doug (Tiffany) Laney, Renee (Todd) Krunich and Tiffani (Tom) Hoopes; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who mourn Kyle's loss. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio, where Pastor Ernie Kemppel will celebrate Kyle's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
