L'atasha Renee Sipp "Tasha"

This lovely soul, L'atasha Renee Sipp "Tasha", was born to Mary White Sipp and the late Ira Sipp on May 4, 1985, in Akron, Ohio. The lives of the people who encountered her are forever changed. Upon graduating from Buchtel High School in 2003, she attended Kent State University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Integrated Health Studies in the Fall of 2007. She participated in the Academic S.T.A.R.S. Program where she learned the tools to succeed in college and mentor incoming Kent State students. LaTasha joined the Epsilon Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated in the Spring of 2006. In 2015, LaTasha earned a Master's degree in Social Work from Akron University working in various positions of social work and was a motivator to youth. She loved fashion, traveling and dancing with her Sorors.

Tasha transitioned to eternal rest with her heavenly father on June 6, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ira Sipp; her grandparents, Rosalie Ford, Henry and Wilma Sipp and aunt, Gloria Snyder, and will live forever in the memory of her daughter, MaKenna Renee (Rafael) Moreno); her mother Mary White Sipp, both of Akron; brother, Daniel Butts of Houston, TX; uncle, Rickie White and Aunt, JoAnn White of Akron; Godmother, Maggie Mosley and Godfather, Edward Hamilton; and best friends, Brittany Hamilton, Joyce Lollar and Charde Dean and Nicole Lee; her Sorority Sisters of Delta Sigma Theta, and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

Celebration of her life will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Pastor Stacey R. Jenkins officiating. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. until time of service at the Funeral Home with Delta Sigma Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 2577 Romig Rd. #48, Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 11, 2019
