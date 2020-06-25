L. Jean Lang
1928 - 2020
WADSWORTH -- L. Jean Lang of Wadsworth passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 23, 2020. She was 91 years old. Jean was born on December 3, 1928, in Glouster, Ohio, to Howard and Jennie McLaughlin. She was raised in Point Place, Toledo, Ohio, where she attended Waite High School. She met her husband, Gilbert Lang, at a church picnic, and they were married on October 25, 1947. They were married 47 years until Gil's death in 1995, and together they had one daughter, Carol. In 1961, Jean, Gil, and Carol moved to Fairlawn, Ohio, where Jean earned her teaching degree from the University of Akron in 1968. They moved to Wadsworth the following year, and she dedicated 23 years to teaching first grade at Isham Elementary School.She was a lifelong Lutheran and a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wadsworth. She was a talented fine china painter and tole painter, and she excelled at crocheting.She also enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states and many countries in Europe. In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Carol (Denny) Hartman, and granddaughter, Megan (Jared) Gray. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth with Rev. Daniel Doty officiating. Facial coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cavalier Rescue USA, C/O Carolyn Stigler, 6400 N. Paseo Tamayo, Tuscon, AZ 85750 https://www.cavalierrescueusa.org/donate.html



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
