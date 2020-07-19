Lola Mildred Hickman (nee Williams), 93, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was born September 12, 1926 to the late Floyd and Lela Williams in Huntington, Tenn. She was a manicurist at Polsky's and Higbee's department stores in Akron and then worked in the dining room at the Liberty Residence in Wadsworth for many years. Mildred was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Hickman. She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Jeff) Lewis; son, Jack Hickman; grandchildren: Julie (Jim) Baer, Jason Lewis, and Jamie (Amy) Lewis; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Williams; and friend, Becky Billman. A private service was held at Bacher Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Billington officiating. She was laid to rest with her husband at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City Church AC, 3000 Krebs Dr. Akron, OH 44319, in memory of Mildred. Condolences and memories can be shared with Mildred's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton