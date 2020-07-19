1/1
L. Mildred Hickman
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lola Mildred Hickman (nee Williams), 93, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was born September 12, 1926 to the late Floyd and Lela Williams in Huntington, Tenn. She was a manicurist at Polsky's and Higbee's department stores in Akron and then worked in the dining room at the Liberty Residence in Wadsworth for many years. Mildred was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Hickman. She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Jeff) Lewis; son, Jack Hickman; grandchildren: Julie (Jim) Baer, Jason Lewis, and Jamie (Amy) Lewis; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Williams; and friend, Becky Billman. A private service was held at Bacher Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Billington officiating. She was laid to rest with her husband at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City Church AC, 3000 Krebs Dr. Akron, OH 44319, in memory of Mildred. Condolences and memories can be shared with Mildred's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved